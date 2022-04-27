Apple released iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 15.5 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 for the iPad. The software has been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers shortly.

The new iOS 15.5 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 software comes a week after the release of the second beta, the software comes with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also some minor new features.

The majority of the changes coming to the iPhone and iPad in these releases are minor, there are some changes to the Apple Account on how you make payments to other devices. We should have some more information later, on exactly what is included in these new betas.

The new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 betas are now available for developers to test out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

With regards to the release date of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, we are expecting this software and the other software updates to be released in May.

Apple should release these updates before its Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place between the 6th and 10th of June. As soon as we get some information on when these software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals