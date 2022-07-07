Apple releases iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3

Apple has now released iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 to developers, these new betas come two weeks after the last beta.

The third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are only available to developers, Apple has not released a public beta as yet, the first one of these will land sometime this month.

The new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes a new Lock Screen that is completely customizable with a range of widgets. There are also changes to the notifications on the Locks Screen and more.

Apple is also bringing updates and new features to a range of its apps including Mail, Safari, iCloud Photo Library, Maps, and many more. There are also a range of other new features headed to the iPad as well.

Apple will be releasing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range, there will be four handsets in the lineup. These will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, plus the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 are now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

