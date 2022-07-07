What’s new in iOS 16 beta 3 (Video)

Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 to developers yesterday, this update brings some new features to the iPhone and we also got iPadOS 16 beta 3 at the same time.

Now we get to find out more details about what Apple has included in this new beta of iOS 16, the video below from Zollotech gives us an in-depth look at the new beta.

﻿

As we can see from the video there are some new features in this third beta of iOS 16 that were not there in the previous version.

This update comes with a new modem update which is designed to improve connectivity and also call quality on the iPhone.

One of the new features that are included in this release is Lockdown Mode which is Apple’s new security tool for the Mac. This was not available in the previous beta versions of Apple’s iOS software.

There are also some new features for the Lock Screen with some updates for the widgets and also some new wallpaper on some devices.

The new iOS 16 beta 3 is now available for developers to download, Apple will be releasing the first public beta of iOS 16 sometime this month.

The final version of iOS 16 should be released in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

