Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. beta 2

Apple has released iOS 15.5 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 beta 2 for the iPad, the software comes two weeks after the first beta release of iOS 15.5.

The new iOS 15.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.5 beta software has so far been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers shortly.

These updates bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with a range of various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Included in the updates are some changes to messages for Apple Pay to Apple Cash when you send money to one of your friends or contacts with messages. There is also the rebranding of iTunes Pass which is now called the Apple Account Card in the Apple Wallet.

The new iOS 15.5 beta and iPadOS 15.5 beta are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information about the updates over at Apple at the link below.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released. This should happen sometime next month, the updates are expected to land before WWDC 2022 which takes place in early June.

Source Apple

Image Credit: EmShuvo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals