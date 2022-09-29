How to transfer Apple Cash to bank or debit card

A few years ago Apple unveiled and launched their new Apple Wallet offering digital alternatives to your physical debit and credit cards and more recently its Apple Cash service that allows users to send money via the iOS operating system. The Apple Cash system can be used with a wide variety of different Apple devices from the iPhone 6 and upwards and the iPad Air 2 tablet or later.

Apple users wondering how to transfer Apple cash to bank accounts might be interested in this quick guide taking you thorough the process of transferring Apple Cash funds to your bank account or debit card if preferred for a quicker transaction.

Apple Cash was previously known as Apple Pay Cash and is a digital card in Wallet that lets you send and receive money in Messages or Wallet. If someone has sent you money via this method and you would like to transfer it to your bank account simply follow the instructions below.

It is worth remembering you will need a compatible bank account to make transfers and currently these will need to be within the United States and compatible with Apple Cash. Although Apple is working hard to roll out the feature to more countries worldwide and as they do, we will update this guide.

Transfer Apple Cash to bank

1. Open up the Apple Wallet application

2. Select the Apple Cash card

3. Select the three dots … for the more menu to show

4. Then select the Transfer to Bank option

5. Enter how much Apple Cash you would like to transfer to your bank

6. Press the Next button

7. Finally confirm your transaction and your Apple Cash will be transferred to your bank

If you do not have a bank account linked to your Apple Wallet, you will need to follow the on-screen instructions provided by Apple to add 1 to your Apple Wallet. Once this has been added the transfer will take anywhere between 1 to 3 business days depending on your bank. It is also worth remembering that as with bank accounts you will need a debit card that is compatible with Apple Cash for fund withdrawal and transfer. Currently, only United States banks are supported and you will need to check with your banking provider to make sure that they offer compatible services with Apple Cash.

Another handy feature is the ability to transfer Apple Cash to your debit card which is like transferring it to your bank account although you can use this method if you do not currently have a bank account connected to your Apple Wallet but have a debit card. To transfer Apple Cash funds to your bank debit card follow the instructions below. It is worth noting that this is an instant transfer option removing the need to wait 1 to 3 days for the bank transfer to complete. Once you have completed a transfer to your debit card, the funds should be available within 30 minutes.

Transfer Apple Cash to a debit card

1. Once again open up the Apple Wallet app

2. Select the Apple Cash card

3. Select the three dots … for the more menu to appear

4. Select the Transfer to Bank option

5. Enter the amount you would like to transfer

6. Press Next

7. Select the debit card you would like to transfer funds to using the > button

8. Finally confirm your choice.

Even though the funds should be available within 30 minutes, it is worth mentioning that transfer delays are sometimes experienced by Apple users and payment processing does not happen on weekends or bank holidays. This is worth remembering if you need to transfer any friends at the end of the week as it will take more time to process the transfer. Apple also has limits on the amount of money that you can withdraw to your bank account in a given period setting a limit of $10,000 for a single transaction and a seven-day limit of $20,000 to a single bank account.

If you are experiencing problems transferring funds using Apple Cash or the Wallet app on your iPhone or iPad it might be worth reaching out to Apple support or your bank to make sure that they first support the Apple Cash service.



