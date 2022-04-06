iOS 15.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 15.5 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 f0r the iPad, the software has so far been released to developers.

We are also expecting Apple to release these new betas to public beta testers in the near future, the software will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The new software comes three weeks after Apple released iOS 15.4, we also recently had the iOS 15.4.1 software update which fixed a number of bugs on the iPhone.

As yet we do not have many details on what is included in the new iOS 15.5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 for the iPad, we can expect some information on this sometime later today, it will be interesting to see what is included in this update.

As this is the first beta of the new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 it may be a while before the final version of the software is released. Apple will be holding WWDC 2022 in June, it is possible that we could see this software released then or sometime before the event.

The new iOS 15.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

