macOS 13 Ventura Beta 2 released to developers

Today we have heard about iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 2, plus watchOS 9 beta 2, another new beta that Apple has released is macOS 13 Ventura Beta 2.

The macOS 13 Ventura Beta 2 software comes two weeks after the first beta, this software has been made available to developers.

Apple will release the first public beta of macOS 13 Ventura, along with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers sometime in July.

Some of the new features coming to the Mac with this release will include Stage Manager, Desk View, Continuity Camera, and more. There will also be a range of updates for many of apple’s apps like Mail, Safari, FaceTime, and many more.

The new macOS 13 Ventura Beta software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

We are expecting the new macOS 13 Ventura software update sometime this fall, it may land at the same time as the new iPhone 14 range and iOS 16 in September, or it could possibly be released sometime in October. Apple is expected to release some new Macs in October so the update could be released then. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the macOS Ventura software update will land, we will let you know.

