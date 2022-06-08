Will my Mac gets macOS Ventura?

Yesterday we found out which devices would be getting iOS 16 and now we have details on which Macs will be eligible for the macOS Ventura software update.

The macOS Ventura of macOS 13 update will bring a range of new features to the Mac, not all models of the Mac will be supported with the update.

If you have been wondering whether your Mac will be eligible for the new macOS 13 software update, we have a full list of all the devices that will get the update.

Macs eligible for the macOS Ventura update:

MacBook (2017 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro from (2019 and later)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2017 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac Pro

There are a number of devices not on the list that were previously eligible for the macOS Monterey software update.

Here are a list of devices that received the macOS Monterey update last year:

MacBook (Early 2016 or later

Mac Mini (Late 2014 and later)

Mac Pro (Late 2014 and later)

MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)

MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)

iMac (2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 or later)

As we can see from the two lists there are quite a few devices that received macOS Monterey in 2021 that are now not eligible for the macOS Ventura software update.

Source MacRumors

