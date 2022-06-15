iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 3 released

Apple has released iOS 15.6 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 beta 3 for the iPad, the software has been made available to developers.

The latest betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come two weeks after the second beta, so far they are only available for developers. These new beta are also expected to be made available to public beta testers sometime this week.

These new betas mainly come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad, they do not come with any major new features.

The new iOS 15.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 3 are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for the new iPadOS 15.6 and iOS 15.6, as this is the third beta, we can expect a couple more before the final version. We suspect that Apple will release these new software updates either around the end of June or sometime in early July. As soon as we get some details on a specific release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple Developer

Image Credit: David Grandmougin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals