Apple releases iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 15.6 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 for the iPad, the software comes a week after the previous beta.

The new iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 are now available for developers, we are expecting these new beta to also be made available to public beta testers.

These new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 appear to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. There do not appear to be many new features in these software updates.

As this is only the second betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, it will be a while before the final versions of the software are released. This could happen sometime later this month or in early July.

Apple is holding their Worldwide Developer Conference next week and they will be introducing the next major versions of their software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

We can expect to find out more information about iOS 16 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 for the iPad, as well as watchOS 9 and macOS 13.

The new iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 are now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Nubelson Fernandes

