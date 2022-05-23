Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Public Beta 1

Last week Apple released iOS 15.6 to developers and now they have released iOS 15.6 Public Beta 1 and iPadOS 15.6 Public Beta 1.

The new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 public betas are now available to try out. You will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta testing program to try the software out.

The new iPadOS and iOS 15.6 betas have been released shortly after the iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates, these updates were released by Apple last week.

These new updates for the iPhone and iPad appear to come with a range of bug fixes and performance updates. There may be some minor new features in this release, we will have more details on these later on.

As this is only the first beta release of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference early next month and we will get to find out more information about their next major software updates, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, plus watchOS 9, macOS Monterey 13, and more.

The new iOS 15.6 Public Beta 1 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 1 are now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

