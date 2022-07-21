Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6

Apple has released iOS 15.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 for the iPad, the software comes shortly after the release of the second Release Candidate version to developers.

This update brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the iPhone and iPad, it also comes with some new features.

You can see the release notes for iOS 15.6 below.

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

You can find out more details about the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: David Grandmougin

