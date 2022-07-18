iOS 15.6 Release Candidate 2 seeded to developers

Last week we had the first Release Candidate version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, now Apple has released iOS 15.6 Release Candidate 2 to developers and public beta testers.

Apple also released iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate 2 to developers and public beta testers at the same time, hopefully, these should be the final Release Candidate versions. There must have been an issue in the first Release Candidate version for a second one to be released.

Here are the release notes for the latest iOS 15.6 RC:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates.

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Apple is expected to release the final versions of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 sometime this week, probably tomorrow.

These updates mainly come with a range of big fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad, as soon as we get some details on exactly when they will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

