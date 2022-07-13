iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate seeded to developers

Apple has seeded iOS 15.6 Release Candidate and iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate to developers. The Release Candidate version of iOS is normally the final developer beta of the software before the general release.

Assuming that there are no issues found with the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 RC, then this is the version that Apple should be releasing to everyone.

Here are the release notes:

iOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

The new iOS 15.6 Release Candidate and iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out. You can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

We are expecting Apple to release iOs 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 sometime next week, as soon as we get some details on exactly when it will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple

