iOS 15.6 Beta 5, What’s new (Video)

Apple has recently released a number of new betas, this has included iOS 15.6 beta 5, iPadOS 15.6 beta 5, and macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 5.

We previously heard that the new iOS 15.6 Beta 5 mainly brings a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes to the iPhone.

Now we also get to find out what changes Apple has made in this new beta of iOS 15.6 in a new video from Zollotech.

﻿

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 15.6 software update.

Apple is expected to release the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 software updates sometime within the next few weeks.

As yet there are no details on when it will be released, we may possibly see another new beta sometime next week and then the final version of the software the following week. As soon as we get some details on the release date of the software, we will let you know.

Apple also recently released iOS 16 beta 2 to developers and the first public beta of this software will be coming this month. The final version of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 is expected to land sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals