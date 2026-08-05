Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra. These foldable devices aim to redefine mobile experiences by blending the functionality of a smartphone and a tablet. For Galaxy S26 Ultra users, Samsung’s enticing $1,200 trade-in offer makes the decision to upgrade even more compelling. However, while the foldables introduce innovative features, they also come with certain compromises. The video below from Sakitech explores the key advantages, limitations, and shared features to help you determine whether upgrading is the right choice for you.

Trade-In Offer: A Financial Advantage

Samsung’s trade-in program provides a significant financial incentive for Galaxy S26 Ultra owners. By trading in your current device, you can reduce the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to $599 or the Z Fold 8 Ultra to $799. Additionally, Samsung offers an extra $100 discount for PayPal users, further lowering the price. While this deal makes the foldables more accessible, it’s essential to evaluate whether the devices’ features align with your needs before committing to an upgrade.

What Makes the Foldables Stand Out?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are designed to offer a unique blend of versatility and innovation, appealing to users who prioritize multitasking and immersive media consumption. These devices aim to deliver a hybrid experience that combines the best of smartphones and tablets.

Smartphone-Tablet Hybrid: The foldable design allows users to seamlessly transition between a compact smartphone mode and a larger, tablet-like display. This dual-purpose functionality is ideal for tasks such as document editing, split-screen multitasking, or enjoying an expansive screen for streaming videos.

The foldable design allows users to seamlessly transition between a compact smartphone mode and a larger, tablet-like display. This dual-purpose functionality is ideal for tasks such as document editing, split-screen multitasking, or enjoying an expansive screen for streaming videos. Enhanced Multitasking: The Z Fold 8 features a wider aspect ratio, making it well-suited for side-by-side app usage. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s narrower design caters to productivity-focused users who prefer a more ergonomic grip for extended use.

The Z Fold 8 features a wider aspect ratio, making it well-suited for side-by-side app usage. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s narrower design caters to productivity-focused users who prefer a more ergonomic grip for extended use. Immersive Display Technology: Both foldables boast high-resolution AMOLED displays with adaptive refresh rates, ensuring smooth visuals for gaming, media and everyday tasks.

Where Do the Foldables Fall Short?

Despite their innovative design, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra come with several compromises that may influence your decision to upgrade. These limitations are particularly relevant for users who prioritize specific features in their devices.

Camera Trade-Offs: The Z Fold 8 lacks telephoto cameras entirely, while the Z Fold 8 Ultra sacrifices one telephoto lens compared to the S26 Ultra. For photography enthusiasts, this reduction in camera capabilities may be a significant drawback.

The Z Fold 8 lacks telephoto cameras entirely, while the Z Fold 8 Ultra sacrifices one telephoto lens compared to the S26 Ultra. For photography enthusiasts, this reduction in camera capabilities may be a significant drawback. No S Pen Support: Unlike the S26 Ultra, neither foldable supports the S Pen. This omission could be a dealbreaker for users who rely on stylus functionality for note-taking, sketching, or other creative tasks.

Unlike the S26 Ultra, neither foldable supports the S Pen. This omission could be a dealbreaker for users who rely on stylus functionality for note-taking, sketching, or other creative tasks. Durability Concerns: The foldables feature an IP48 rating, offering less dust resistance than the S26 Ultra’s IP68 rating. This makes them less suitable for users who frequently operate in rugged or dusty environments.

The foldables feature an IP48 rating, offering less dust resistance than the S26 Ultra’s IP68 rating. This makes them less suitable for users who frequently operate in rugged or dusty environments. Slower Charging Speeds: While the S26 Ultra supports 65W fast charging, the foldables are limited to 45W. This results in longer charging times, which may inconvenience users who need quick top-ups throughout the day.

What Do the Devices Have in Common?

While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra introduce new features, they share several core specifications with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. These shared attributes ensure a consistent level of performance and quality across all three devices.

Processor and Performance: All three devices are powered by the same high-performance processor, paired with identical RAM and storage configurations. This ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall performance.

All three devices are powered by the same high-performance processor, paired with identical RAM and storage configurations. This ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall performance. Battery Life: Despite differences in charging speeds, the battery life across the devices is comparable, offering reliable all-day usage for most users.

Despite differences in charging speeds, the battery life across the devices is comparable, offering reliable all-day usage for most users. Premium Build Quality: The foldables and the S26 Ultra feature Gorilla Glass Victus and an armor aluminum frame, providing durability and a premium feel that meets Samsung’s high standards.

The foldables and the S26 Ultra feature Gorilla Glass Victus and an armor aluminum frame, providing durability and a premium feel that meets Samsung’s high standards. Software Support: Samsung guarantees seven years of OS and security updates for all three devices, making sure long-term reliability and access to the latest features.

Making the Decision: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra represent a bold step forward in smartphone innovation, offering a unique combination of smartphone and tablet functionality. Their foldable design is particularly appealing for users who value multitasking, immersive media experiences, and innovative technology. However, the compromises in camera capabilities, lack of S Pen support and reduced durability may deter users who prioritize traditional smartphone features.

If you’re intrigued by the potential of foldable technology and are ready to embrace a new form factor, Samsung’s trade-in program makes the upgrade financially attractive. On the other hand, if you prioritize features like superior cameras, stylus support, and rugged durability, the Galaxy S26 Ultra remains a reliable and feature-rich option. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade depends on your specific needs and how much you value the unique benefits offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Find more information on Galaxy Z Fold 8 by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.