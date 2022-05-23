iOS 15.5 follow up (Video)

Last week Apple released their iOS 15.5 software update, they also released a range of other updates. These included watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4 Monterey, iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and more.

The iOS 15.5 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, it also includes some bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates.

We have already seen a number of videos of the software in action and now we have another one from Brandon Butch.

This update comes with quite a few security fixes, so it is recommended that you install this update on your iPhone. You can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Here are the release notes for this software update:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals