What’s new in iOS 15.6 beta 2 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 15.6 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 for the iPad, they also released watchOS 8.7 beta 2, macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 2, and more.

Now we get to find out more details about the new iOS 16.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 updates, in a new video from Zollotech. Let’s find out what changes Apple has made in the second beta of iOS 15.6.

As we can from the video there are some minor changes in this new software update for the iPhone and the iPad.

There is no modem update in this new beta of Apple’s iOS, there are some new watch faces for the Apple Watch in the Watch App on the iPhone.

The update also comes with new features related to Shortcuts and more, these are all minor changes, this update mainly features a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. The update will probably land sometime around the end of June of the start of July.

Apple is holding their Worldwide Developer Conference next week, the conference starts on Monday and we will get to find out more details about the next major releases of iOS and iPadOS.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

