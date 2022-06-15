What’s new in iOS 15.6 beta 3 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, these include iOS 15.6 beta 3 for the iPhone, macOS Monterey 12.5 for the Mac, and iPadOS 15.6 beta 3 for the iPad.

So far the new iOS 15.6 beta 3 software has been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers.

This new beta of iOS 15.6 comes two weeks after the last beta and now we get to find out more information on what is included in this release.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the third beta of iOS 15.6, let’s find out some more details on what is included.

As we can see from the video this new beta gets a modem update, this is designed to improve connectivity and also cellular connectivity. There is also a range of other new minor updates in this new beta of Apple’s iOS 15.6. We are not expecting any major new features by the time the final version is released.

We are expecting the new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 software updates to be released either around the end of June or sometime in early July. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the software, we will let you know.

Sourece & Image Credit: Zollotech

