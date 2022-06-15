Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 3

Earlier we heard about the new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 3.

The new macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 3 comes two weeks after the second beta, but so far it is only available for developers.

This new beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 mainly comes with some performance improvements and also some bug fixes, it does not appear to have any major new features.

Apple is also expected to make this new beta of macOS available to public beta testers sometime this week, you can find out more details about this new beta over at the Apple Developer website at the link below.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for the new macOS Monterey 12.5 software update, as this is only the third beta there should be a couple more before the final version lands.

We suspect that Apple may release the final version of macOS 12.5 either at the end of June or sometime in early July, as soon as we get details on an exact release date, we will let you know.

Apple also released their first beta of macOS Ventura at their Worldwide Developer Conference last week, this software update is expected in the fall.

Source Apple

