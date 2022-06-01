Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 2

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 2.

The new macOS Monterey 12.5 beta has so far been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

The new beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 appears to come with a range of performance improvements and also some bug fixes. As yet there are not many details on any new features that are included in this release.

As this is only the second beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 it will be a while before the final versions of the software are released. This could either happen sometime this month or early in July.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off next Mondy the 6th of June, we are expecting to find out more details about the next major version of macOS which will be macOS 13, as yet there are no details on what this version will be called.

You can find out more information about the new macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 2 software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As soon as we get some details on when the final version of macOS Monterey 12.5 will be released, we will let you know.

