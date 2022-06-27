Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 4

Apple has released a new beta of macOS Monterey, macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 4. The software has been made available to developers and also to public beta testers.

This fourth beta of macOS Monterey does not appear to come with any major new features, instead, it comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we are expecting the final version of the software to be released sometime in early July.

This could be one of the last macOS Monterey software updates that Apple is planning to release, as they recently launched their new macOS Ventura beta at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month.

We are expecting the new macOS Ventura software update sometime this fall, the software should be released sometime this fall along with a new range of Macs from Apple. It could land sometime in either October or November.

You can find out more details about the latest beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 over at Apple’s website at the link below. The beta is available for both developers and public beta testers to try out.

Source Apple

