watchOS 9 Beta 4 in action (Video)

Last week Apple released a number of new betas, this includes watchOS 9 beta 4, iOS 16 beta 4, iPadOS 16 beta 4, and more.

We have already had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 4 and now we get to find out more information about the watchOS 9 beta 4.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the latest beta of watchOS 9 and the new features that are coming to the Apple Watch.

﻿

This update brings some new features to the Fitness app on the Apple Watch, there are now some extra fitness tracking options that include running, triathlon, swimming, and more. Many of the existing workout options are also getting some new features.

There are also some major updates coming to the Sleep tracking app on the Apple Watch, you will now be able to track REM Sleep, Deep Sleep, Core, and more.

The new watchOS 9 software update is expected to be released sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple are also expected to release a new rugged smartwatch which may be called the Apple Watch Pro.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the watchOS 9, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

