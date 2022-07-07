What’s new in watchOS 9 beta 3 (Video)

Earlier we heard about the new watchOS 9 beta 3 that has been released to developers, Apple also released iOS 16 beta 3 and iPadOS 16 beta 3.

So far all of these betas have been released to developers, the first public betas of watchOS 9, iOS 16, and iPad 16 are coming sometime this month.

Now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 3 in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features for the Apple watch in this new beta of watchOS 9.

The new watchOS 9 software comes with a range of updates for Apple’s Fitness tracking features, this includes updated for existing Fitness tracking and also some new features, there are some new workouts coming for running, triathlon, swimming, and more.

Apple’s Sleep tracking on the Apple Watch is also being updates, there will be more things tracked like REM, Deep Sleep, Core and more,

Apple is expecting to release watchOS 9 along with the Apple Watch Series 8, this should happen in September along with the new iPhone 14. As soon as we get some details on when the new iOS 16 and watchOS 9 software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

