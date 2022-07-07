Apple releases watchOS 9 beta 3

Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 3 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta release.

The new beta of watchOS 9 was released along with new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, so far all of these new betas have only been released to developers.

The watchOS 9 beta 3 brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes lots of new watch faces, plus some updates for existing watch faces.

The software also comes with updates for sleep tracking on the Apple Watch, this now has a lot more comprehensive sleep tracking features. This includes tracking deep sleep, REM, core, and more.

There are also some major updates for the workout app on the Apple Watch, there are some new workouts coming for running, triathlon, swimming, and more. Plus some new features are being added to the other fitness tracking options on the device.

Apple will also be releasing its first public betas of watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16 to public beta testers sometime this month.

We are expecting the watchOS 9 software update to be released in September along with the Apple Watch Series 8, and the new iPhone 14 range. You can find out more information about the new watchOS 9 beta 3 over at Apple at the link below.

