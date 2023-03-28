Apple releases watchOS 9.4 for the Apple Watch

As well as releasing iPadOS 16.4 for the iPad and iOS 16,4 for the iPhone, Apple also released watchOS 9.4 for the Apple Watch. This new software update comes less than a week after the Release Candidate version of the software was released to developers.

The watchOS 9.4 software update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, the update also comes with various bug fixes and performance improvements. You can see the release notes from Apple for the latest software update for the Apple Watch below.

watchOS 9.4 includes improvements to Apple Watch and brings features to new regions.

Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The watchOS 9.4 update is now available to download for the Apple Watch, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure that it is charged to at least 50 percent.

