Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to get Natural Cycles tracking

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Natural Cycles for their Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch, and this new feature is coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

The Natural Cycles feature will be available in 32 countries at launch in Europe, North America, and in Asia, more details are below.

Galaxy Watch5 users will be able to access advanced cycle tracking through the Cycle Tracking feature, which was recently approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea. The Cycle Tracking feature has also been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and complies with CE Marking requirements.1

“As a company that’s grounded in science and technology, we are excited to partner with Samsung to deliver a premium experience that pushes women’s health forward,” said Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, co-founder and co-CEO of Natural Cycles. “The Natural Cycles app has helped millions of women around the world take control of their fertility and this partnership will allow Samsung to leverage our fertility technology to offer temperature-based cycle tracking through a smartwatch for the first time.”

Natural Cycles is committed to pioneering women’s health with research and passion, leading the development of innovative fertility technology. It developed the world’s first app that is powered by a proprietary algorithm that uses body temperature and other key fertility indicators to determine each user’s unique fertility status. Natural Cycles leverages its technology and algorithm to power the Cycle Tracking feature available on the Samsung Health app with the Galaxy Watch5 series.

