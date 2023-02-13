Samsung Eco Friends accessories unveiled

Samsung has unveiled some new accessories for its smartphones and smart watches called Samsung Eco-Friends.

These new accessories are eco-friendly and Samsung is launching them in its home country of South Korea, more details are below.

In particular , Samsung Electronics Future Generation Lab , which consists of global employees in their 20s , planned Eco Friends, actively reflecting the propensity of the MZ generation to pursue valuable consumption and express personal tastes through accessories .

Samsung Electronics has added a new appeal with Eco Friends accessories to products that are highly preferred by the younger generation, such as the Galaxy S23 series , Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buzz 2 Pro , and The Freestyle .

Samsung Electronics first unveiled Eco Friends at IFA 2022 in September of last year , and has since launched accessories in 28 countries overseas . Starting with this pop-up store in Korea, 12 editions created through collaboration with popular characters such as Star Wars , The Simpsons , and Pokemon as well as young artists will be presented .

On the other hand , Eco Friends was produced through the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program (SMAPP) , and it is also part of win-win cooperation that helps partners expand their sales channels while securing accessory quality .

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Eco-Friends accessories over at Samsung’s website at the link below. As yet there are no details on whether these accessories will be launched in more countries.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals