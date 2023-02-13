Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Eco Friends accessories unveiled

Samsung has unveiled some new accessories for its smartphones and smart watches called Samsung Eco-Friends.

These new accessories are eco-friendly and Samsung is launching them in its home country of South Korea, more details are below.

In particular , Samsung Electronics Future Generation Lab , which consists of global employees in their 20s , planned Eco Friends, actively reflecting the propensity of the MZ generation to pursue valuable consumption and express personal tastes through accessories .

Samsung Electronics has added a new appeal with Eco Friends accessories to products that are highly preferred by the younger generation, such as the Galaxy S23 series , Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buzz 2 Pro , and The Freestyle .

Samsung Electronics first unveiled Eco Friends at IFA 2022 in September of last year , and has since launched accessories in 28 countries overseas . Starting with this pop-up store in Korea, 12 editions created through collaboration with popular characters such as Star Wars , The Simpsons , and Pokemon as well as young artists will be presented .

On the other hand , Eco Friends was produced through the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program (SMAPP) , and it is also part of win-win cooperation that helps partners expand their sales channels while securing accessory quality .

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Eco-Friends accessories over at Samsung’s website at the link below. As yet there are no details on whether these accessories will be launched in more countries.

