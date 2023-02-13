Samsung shows off Galaxy S23 Ultra features

One of the main features of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the handset’s cameras and features, the handset’s main camera is Samsung’s new 200-megapixel camera.

The device also comes with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera (10x), and a 10-megapixel telephoto (3x) camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a wide range of shooting options, including wide angle, ultra-wide angle and even telephotography, using three types of main rear lenses and the 3x optical zoom Telephoto Camera. Each of the rear lenses shoot and create unique images that capture different vibes in various conditions and settings. With a total weight of 233 grams and a 6.8-inch display, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers the crispness and diverse features of a digital camera brilliantly on a single, lightweight smartphone.

When venturing out into the streets of San Francisco, a notable feature of the city is Lombard Street, showcasing the city’s uphill and downhill streets. Thanks to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s powerful 200 MP camera, amateur or experienced photographers can perfectly capture the unique vibes of the downtown area. While miles away, Coit Tower, which stands at the top of Telegraph Hill south of Russian Hill, seems just a short distance away on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. From just beyond the intersection of California Street sits the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The Galaxy S23 Ultra captured the different moods of this scene vibrantly using different angles of view and lenses, all with just a touch of a button.

