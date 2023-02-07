Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s new flagship, the handset is the replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you won a Galaxy S22 Ultra, you may be wondering if it is worth upgrading to the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, the video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the two handsets side by side.

As we can see from the video, the design of the new Galaxy S23 is very similar to the Galaxy S23, the main upgrades are the cameras, processor, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The device features a .8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate.

The cameras on this new handset have had an upgrade, the main camera on the back is a 200-megapixel camera. There is also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf





