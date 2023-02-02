Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra unveiled

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The range includes three handsets, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have similar specifications, the S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 120HZ refresh rate.

Both handsets are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, the Galaxy S23 comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 8gB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have the same cameras, there is a 12-megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

For the battery the Galaxy S23 comes with a 3900 mAh battery and the S23 Plus features a 4700 mAh battery, both devices come with 45W charging and they feature One UI 5.1 and Google’s Android 13. The handset also comes with an IP68 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top model in the range, this handset comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode.

The handset is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features Samsung’s new 200-megapixel wide camera, it also comes with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera as well.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 45W charging, which will charge the device to around 65 percent in just 30 minutes, it also comes with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share.

The new flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Android 13 and One UI 5.1, it also features Samsung Knox and Samsung Knox Vault and it comes with an IP 68 rating.

All three handsets will go on sale on the 17th of February and they will be available in a choice fo four colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals