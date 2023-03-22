Apple releases watchOS 9.4 Release Candidate

Apple has released watchOS 9.4 Release Candidate to developers, the software comes a week after the previous beta and this should be the same software as the final version that will be released to everyone.

The new watchOS 9.4 RC was released along with iOS 16.4 RC, iPadOS 16.4 RC, and macOS Ventura 13.3 RC to developers, this update will bring some new features to the Apple Watch.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

These are the full watchOS 9.4 release notes for Apple Watch.

watchOS 9.4 includes improvements to Apple Watch and brings features to new regions.

• Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

• Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

• Fib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

Apple is expected to release the final version of watchOS 9.4 next week, we should also get iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3 next week as well. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date for this software update and the other updates, we will let you know.

