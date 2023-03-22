iOS 16.4 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.4 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate for the iPad, the software has been released to developers and it comes a week after the previous beta.

The Release Candidate or RC is basically the final beta version of the software and assuming that there is no issue with the software, then the final release of iOS 16,4 and iPadOS 16.4 will be based on this software.

This software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes around 21 new emoji for Unicode 15, faster 5G in some countries, push notification support for websites in Safari, Apple’s new HomeKit architecture, and more.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The iOS 16.4 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.4 Release Candidate are now available for developers to try, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. Assuming that no major issues are found in this software then we can expect the final versions of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to be released to everyone next week.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the iPS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates will be released, we will let you know, we can also expect new versions of watchOS 9.4 and macOS 13.3 at the same time.

