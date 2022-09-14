Apple’s watchOS 9 expands AFib History feature to more countries

Apple’s watchOS 9 software brings quite a few new features to the Apple Watch, many of which are related to fitness, health, sleep tracking, and more, one of the features that have been expanded is AFib History.

Apple has now expanded the AFib History feature on the Apple Watch to more counties, this includes the USA, UK, Canada, and more countries, and it is coming to more than 100 countries.

The first-of-its-kind AFib History feature in watchOS 9 has received a number of local clearances and approvals from health authorities around the world and will be available in more than 100 countries and territories, including the US, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, and more. AFib History is coming to Australia later this fall.

Apple has been expanding its Health features on the Apple Watch over the last few years and the latest features are now available in some countries. At the time of writing this article, it appears it has been added to the ISA and Canada, but it does not appear to be live in countries like the UK as yet.

It may take Apple a little while to roll this new Afib History feature out to all of the new countries that it has mentioned above as it may need some sort of approval in these countries. As soon as we get some more details on when it will be available in more of the new countries, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

