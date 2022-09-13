Apple watchOS 9 Low Power Mode details revealed

The new Apple watchOS 9 software has been released and it brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, one of the new features is a new Low Power Mode.

The Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch is designed to give you longer battery life on your device, there has been a similar feature available for the iPhone.

Now Apple has released details on what features will be turned off when you are using Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch, details of this can be seen below.

Low Power Mode turns off these features

– Always On display

– Heart rate notifications for irregular rhythm, high heart rate, and low heart rate

– Background heart rate measurements

– Background blood oxygen measurements

– Start workout reminder Low Power Mode turns off these features when your iPhone isn’t nearby

– Wi-Fi and cellular connections

– Incoming phone calls and notifications Low Power Mode affects these features

– Making a phone call can take longer

– Background app refresh happens less frequently

– Complications update less frequently

– Siri can take longer to process a request

– Some animations and scrolling might appear less smooth Apple has also said that you can still use the Low Power Mode when you are working out and that it will still record your heart rate. You can find out more details about these new Low Power Mode features at the link below, the new watchOS 9 software update is now available to download. Source Apple, MacRumors

