What’s new in watchOS 9 on the apple Watch(Video)

Apple released their watchOS 9 software update for the Apple Watch yesterday, they also released their iOS 16 updates for the iPhone.

We previously saw the new features on the iPhone in iOS 16 and now we have a new video that gives us a look at what is new in watchOS 9. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the latest features that are available on the Apple Watch.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the new watchOS 9 software for the Apple Watch.

These new features include a range of new watch faces, there also some battery improvements with Battery Health and low power mode. There is also a new range of workouts on the Apple Watch and also imprved sleep tracking.

To install the update on your Apple Watch, you will need to make sure that your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50% and then place your device on its charger during the update.

You can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you may need to update your iPhone to iOS 16 before you install this update.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

