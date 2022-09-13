What’s new in iOS 16 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 16 software update is finally here, it was released yesterday for the iPhone along with the new watchOS 9 software update for the Apple Watch.

The iOS 19 software update is a large update and it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, we get to find out more details on these features in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video this new update brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen and a new range of widgets that are customizable.

There are also updates and new features for many of Apple’s apps which include Mail, Safari, FaceTime and many more.

If you are wondering whether your handset will get the iOS 16 update, here is a list of eligible iPhones:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (Generation 2)

The new iOS 16 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update and selecting Install update. Make sure you have a look at our guide on how to get your iPhone ready for the iOS 16 update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

