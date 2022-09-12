How to get your iPhone ready for iOS 16

Apple’s new iOS 16 software update is coming later today, this guide will tell you everything you need to know to get your iPhone ready for iOS 16.

The iOS 16 software update will also be accompanied by an update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9, both updates are coming later today. iOS 16 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, so it will be worth updating to the latest release. Follow the steps below to ensure your iPhone is ready for the update.

1. Check if your device is compatible with iOS 16

Not all models of the iPhone are eligible for the update, the list of devices below are iPhones that will receive the update.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (Generation 2).

2. Make sure you have enough free space on your iPhone

You will need to ensure that you have enough free space on your iPhone for the update to be installed. If you use all the space on your device, you will need to free up some space. The iOS software updates use a considerable amount of space on your device, if you do not do this before updating, then it will delay the update on your iPhone.

This can be done by deleting unwanted apps, videos, and other files on your iPhone that you may not need, you will need to make sure there is at least 1GB of free space on your iPhone to install the update.

3. Update your apps on your iPhone.

If you do not have your apps on your iPhone set to automatically update, then you should update all of your apps to the latest version before installing the iOS 16 update on your device.

To manually update your apps on the iPhone, open the app store on the device, and then click on the icon with your profile at the top right of the display, you can then scroll down and it will show you any available updates. Now select Update All and all of your apps will be updated to the latest version.

This will ensure that you have all the latest software on your device before you install the iOS 16 update. You can expect many of the companies to release updates to their apps after the iOS 16 software lands.

4. Backup your iPhone before installing iOS 16

this is probably the most important step for preparing your iPhone for the iOS 16 software update. making a backup of your handset will ensure all of your data is secure and safe in the event that anything goes wrong with the update.

You can back up your iPhone manually by going to settings and then selecting Your Name at the top of the display, now select iCloud and then select iCloud Backup and select Backup Now. Your iPhone will be backed up to iCloud and you can use this backup to restore your device in the future.

Conclusion

This guide should help you get your iPhone ready for the iOS §16 software update, you can use these tips for future software updates as well.

The ios 16 software update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen and a range of customizable widgets. There is also a new Lock Down mode that is designed to secure your iPhone in the event of a security issue.

The software will also bring various updates for many of Apple’s own apps, these will include Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime, and many more. We hope that you find this guide useful and hope that it will help you update your device to iOS 16. You can find out more details about the iOS 16 software update over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Azamat E

