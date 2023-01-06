HARMAN Ready Vision Augmented Reality head-up display

HARMAN has been showcasing its new vehicle technology this week at CES 2023 unveiling its new Ready Vision augmented reality heads up display. Consisting of both hardware and software the system has been designed to enhance driver safety and awareness. Ready Vision’s AR software integrates with vehicle sensors to deliver “immersive audio and visual alerts that empower the driver with critical knowledge and information, in a timely, accurate and non-intrusive manner” says HARMAN.

“Ready Vision is part of HARMAN’s line-up of new products introduced during EXPLORE at CES that are road-ready — and have demonstrated they deliver compelling in-cabin experiences. Each product is designed to work independently to deliver specific vehicle safety, well-being, and connectivity benefits — but also integrates seamlessly with other HARMAN Ready products for an even more enhanced experience. For example, Ready Vision is compatible with HARMAN Ready Care, offering extended situational awareness through enhanced audio/visual alerts when driver distraction is detected to bring them back to a more optimal state for driving.”

HARMAN Ready Vision components include both hardware and software

– AR HUD hardware: An innovative design enables a large field of view, long virtual depth, optimal eye box and high brightness with a compact package volume and wedgeless windshield design, providing major cost saving for OEMs. Ready Vision initially provides two options — Large with 12˚ x 4˚ Field of View and Extra-large with 15˚ x 5˚ Field of View — that feature patented technologies and IP.

– AR software: Artificial intelligence and machine learning-based software framework integrate with computer vision to display the right information at the right time, with low latency for real-time 3D object detection. Ready Vision prioritizes the display of relevant objects without obstructing the driver view. Ready Vision AR software effortlessly integrates multiple sensors such as navigation, ADAS and microphones to create smart and timely visual and audio alerts. Ready Vision incorporates HARMAN’s flagship directional and spatial audio into its software platform to help enhance driver perception and support their ability to respond to threats faster, while enabling them to keep their eyes on the road with intuitive and clear prompts.

Augmented Reality head-up display

“This launch is a key component of HARMAN’s mission to enhance the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians, while cultivating transformative in-cabin experiences,” said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President of Product Management, HARMAN International. “Ready Vision solves key industry challenges around driver safety by helping drivers better understand their surroundings and enabling an eyes-forward, focused journey. Our new product empowers the driver with the right information at the right time, even in the most unfamiliar driving scenarios, making their time on the road more intuitive and safe.”

Source : HARMAN





