What is spatial audio and how does it work?

The world of sound technology is evolving, and spatial audio is at the forefront of this transformation. By recreating the natural environment’s auditory experience, spatial audio opens up a world of immersive and realistic sound experiences. With its many applications, from home entertainment to gaming and virtual reality, spatial audio promises to redefine the way we experience sound in the future.

You may have come across the term “spatial audio“. If you’re wondering what this is and how it works, you’re in the right place. In this article, we’ll delve into spatial audio, its benefits, and its applications in today’s world.

What is spatial audio?

Spatial audio, often referred to as 3D sound or immersive audio, is a sonic technology that aims to replicate the way humans perceive sound in a three-dimensional space. This technology makes use of multiple speakers, placed around the listener, to create a sound experience that feels as if it’s coming from all directions – left, right, above, below, and everywhere in between. output on your headphones and check out the demonstration of the sound technology below.

How does spatial audio work?

This technology relies on a field of study known as psychoacoustics, the science of the perception of sound. Psychoacoustics studies how the human brain processes auditory signals and uses these findings to reproduce sounds that are almost indistinguishable from the real world. In essence, spatial audio tricks your brain into believing that the sound is coming from a particular direction or source, even if it is actually produced by a speaker or headphone.

You will be pleased to know that spatial audio offers several advantages over traditional stereo sound. Here are some of them:

Immersive Experience : Spatial audio provides a more immersive listening experience by adding depth and direction to the sound.

: Spatial audio provides a more immersive listening experience by adding depth and direction to the sound. Realistic Sound Reproduction : By mimicking the way we hear sounds in real life, spatial audio delivers a realistic sound experience.

: By mimicking the way we hear sounds in real life, spatial audio delivers a realistic sound experience. Enhanced Media Consumption: Whether you’re watching movies, playing video games, or listening to music, spatial audio enhances the overall experience by creating a three-dimensional sound environment.

Now that we understand what spatial audio is and its benefits, let’s explore how it works in real-life scenarios.

Cinemas

In a cinema setting, spatial audio can dramatically improve the movie-watching experience. Multiple speakers placed around the theater allow sound engineers to control where specific sounds originate, immersing the audience in the movie’s world. If you want to recreate this experience at home, you’ll need a compatible sound system that supports spatial audio technology.

Imagine listening to a concert where you can feel the music from all directions. Spatial audio brings this experience to your headphones. Music producers can place different instruments in different parts of the soundstage, creating a more immersive listening experience.

Gaming

In video games, spatial audio can elevate gameplay by providing a sense of direction. Sounds can indicate where an opponent is coming from or where an object is located, providing crucial information that could make the difference between winning or losing.

Virtual and Augmented Reality applications are arguably the most exciting spaces for spatial audio. By aligning visual and auditory information, spatial audio adds an extra layer of immersion to VR and AR experiences, making them more realistic.

If you would like to experience spatial audio, here are some steps you need to take:

Check Your Device Compatibility : Ensure your device supports spatial audio. Many modern smartphones, tablets, and computers come with built-in spatial audio support. Use the Right Headphones : Not all headphones are created equal. Some models, especially those designed for gaming or high-end music listening, offer better spatial audio experiences. Find Spatial Audio Content : Check for content that is specifically designed for spatial audio. Streaming platforms like Apple Music, Netflix, and Disney+ are starting to offer spatial audio content. Adjust Your Settings : On your device, make sure the spatial audio setting is turned on. This option is usually found in the sound or audio settings of your device. Sit Back and Enjoy : Once everything is set up, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the three-dimensional audio experience.



Apple AirPods and Beats headphones

Spatial audio, when paired with dynamic head tracking, offers an immersive sound experience that emulates a theater-like environment. This technology is designed to create a sense of sound coming from various directions, enhancing the listening experience for users.

To take advantage of spatial audio, certain prerequisites need to be met. This includes specific models of AirPods or Beats, including AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation), AirPods Max, AirPods (3rd generation), or Beats Fit Pro.

Furthermore, the device to which these headphones are connected also matters. Spatial audio is supported on iPhone 7 or later models, certain iPad models, Mac computers with Apple silicon, and Apple TV 4K running tvOS 15 or later. It’s also important to note that the device must be operating on iOS or iPadOS 15.1 or later. Lastly, the content being consumed must be audiovisual and come from a supported app to enable spatial audio.

Turn on Apple spatial audio

If you subscribe to Apple Music, you can listen to select songs in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Activating spatial audio varies slightly depending on the device being used. For iPhone or iPad users, the process begins by ensuring your compatible AirPods or Beats are connected to your device.

Following this, you can navigate to the Control Center and hold the volume control to activate spatial audio. This option is available when playing multichannel content or two-channel stereo content. Moreover, the system allows for three distinct settings: spatial audio with head tracking (Head Tracked), spatial audio only (Fixed), and turning off both features (Off).

Mac

On a Mac with Apple silicon, the steps are similar. Ensure your headphones are connected, then click the AirPods or Beats icon in the menu bar. This will display the Spatial Audio option, which can be enabled as per your preference: with head tracking, without, or turned off.

Apple TV

For Apple TV users, the headphones need to be connected first. Then, navigate to Settings > Remotes and Devices > Bluetooth. Select your AirPods or Beats from the list. Finally, select Spatial Audio or Spatialize Stereo, depending on the type of content you are playing.

It’s worth noting that certain device settings can influence the spatial audio experience. These include settings like Follow iPhone, Balance, Mono audio, and Headphone Accommodations.

Spatial audio presents a significant shift in how users consume audiovisual content. By providing a surround sound-like experience, it enhances immersion, making the listening experience more enjoyable and dynamic. However, you need to ensure that your devices and headphones are compatible and that they are using supported apps for optimal performance. For more information on the sound technology jump over to the Apple newsroom and support website.



