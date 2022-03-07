PiGlass V2 wearable Raspberry Pi heads-up display mini PC

Matt Desmaris has revealed a new version of his awesome wearable Raspberry Pi mini PC in the form of the PiGlass V2. Building on his original design for the PiGlass heads up display launched back in 2018. The latest version corrects a number of performance issues he encountered when trying to add more and more features to the Raspberry Pi Zero.

Now upgraded to incorporate the more powerful Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. The wearable Raspberry Pi mini PC is controlled using a gamepad and features bone conduction earphones for audio together with a 720p display, camera and more. The operating system, media and games are loaded on an SD card and more details on the builder available over on the official Raspberry Pi website by following the link below.

Wearable Raspberry Pi

“There is a button on the audio hat on the back of my head,” Matt reveals. “It is the start/stop button. Start the menu program or kill every program that could be running. The menu program uses the [picamera] API which allows it to be recorded, including the text overlays. The menu program has a few options: camera (from PiGlass V1) at 1080p, record video with audio at 1080 p, stream YouTube at 720p, Emulation Station, Kodi at 720p, and Steam Link [with controller issues].”

“The 720p display looks really good; all the text in menus and captions are easily readable. The camera program allows you to take 1080p images/silent videos, and video with audio records at 1080p, 25 fps, with 44kB audio. YouTube stream will livestream to YouTube in 720p, 25 fps, with 44kB audio.”

Source : RPiF

