PurFree open-ear bone conduction headphones

If you are searching for open-ear headphones to wear during your workout, training sessions or while running to enable you to hear your surroundings even when listening to music or audio. You may be interested in the PurFree bone conduction headphones created by the engineers at Haylou now available to purchase priced at €110 or $120.

Weighing just 28 g the open ear headphones are equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 8 hours of music and calls. With IP67 certification the bone conduction headphones are resistant to sweat and test and are equipped with Qualcomm cVc Dual microphones and a cVc noise cancellation algorithm that intelligently recognize and reduce background noise for crystal clear calls wherever you may be.

Bone conduction headphones

Constructed from skin friendly silicone the open ear headphones have been designed to be comfortable whatever activity you may be engaging in. When flat a quick 10 minute charge will provide up to 2 hours of listening, making sure they are always ready for your next training workout. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 .2 connectivity the bone conduction headphones are perfect for runners, cyclists and anyone else who enjoys listening to music while still being able to be aware of their surroundings.

Source : Haylou



