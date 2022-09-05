Oleap Pilot open-ear Bluetooth headphones with 16mm dynamic drivers

Oleap Pilot are a new pair of open-ear Bluetooth headphones launched by Kickstarter this month providing over 10 hours of talk time and equipped with a rotating microphone, enhanced base, 16mm dynamic drivers, USB dongle wireless connectivity and Bluetooth support for tablets and smart phones.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The next generation open-ear Bluetooth headphones are here – Oleap Pilot brings unprecedented call experience, bass-boosted audio and all-day comfort. Mark the amazing 50dB environmental noise cancellation out of the world’s leading 3-mic spacial ENC. With 2 powerful 16mm dynamic drivers and BassLeap algorithm, it delivers premium audio to open-ear devices. Keep you supported with 10 hours of talk time and vibration-free comfort for a whole day. Get your new superpower for hybrid work and life. And witness the great leap of performance that beats bone conduction in all aspects. “

Open-ear Bluetooth headphones

If the Oleap Pilot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Oleap Pilot open-ear headphones project play the promotional video below.

“The patent VoiceOn™ ENC algorithm eliminates environmental noises up to 50dB, and that means your team hears your voice without background noise. Safeguard your clear calls for more efficient communications with the AI-powered deep learning technology. No worries and shouting…In a noisy office or at home with annoying sounds – Just say it.”

“Distinct from the commonly used 2-mic beamforming algorithm, Oleap develops the 3-mic spatial ENC solution – 2 microphones on the sides analyze the background sound to cancel the unwanted noise, meanwhile, the pickup microphone accurately collects your voice and reproduces it clearly with natural vocal details. The 3 mics work together to compose a NoiseShield Sphere to defend your high-quality calls and privacy in the surround sound. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the open-ear headphones, jump over to the official Oleap Pilot crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals