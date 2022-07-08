New beyerdynamic Free BYRD true wireless earbuds $249

German audio company beyerdynamic first est back in 1924 has released its first-ever true wireless earbuds in the form of the Free BYRD which are now available to purchase price to $249 from online retailers such as Amazon and the official beyerdynamic online store. The new earbuds provide up to 11 hours of playback and feature active noise canceling (ANC) technology, Bluetooth connectivity and powerful 10mm drivers as well as featuring the latest aptX adaptive and AAC codecs.

“Free BYRD’s release marks the first time the company has brought its genuine premium sound – designed and developed in Heilbronn, Germany – to compact true wireless earbuds. beyerdynamic’s obsessive attention to sound quality and detail is paramount in every product brought to market, and no exception was made for its first-ever true wireless earbuds.

The unique acoustic design, powerful 10mm driver, and the latest aptX adaptive and AAC codecs create detailed sound with brilliant highs and powerful bass. Whether listening to music, watching the latest series, or gaming during a commute, Free BYRD’s engine is up to the task.”

“Onboard digital ANC with hybrid technology gives music fans a sound experience with consistent quality and no distracting ambient noise. Want to hear the world around you? Ambient noise can be easily mixed in via Transparency Mode, so you can go from an immersive soundscape to a meaningful conversation with just a tap of the earbuds. Gamers and series fans will love Free BYRD’s Low Latency Mode which ensures perfect synchronization between image and sound. The Light Guide System helps facilitate different user operations such as the Bluetooth pairing mode by using different color LEDs.”

True wireless earbuds

“Key to the classic beyerdynamic audio performance is a comfortable and secure fit. Consumers can choose between five different silicone earpieces designed by beyerdynamic’s acoustics specialists to ensure the best possible fit with a focus on in-ear ergonomics. Three additional memory-foam earpieces are included for use during sporting activities, while Free BYRD is splash-resistant with IPX4 certification to protect against sweat during extreme workouts or rain while on the go.”

Source : beyerdynamic

