Eppfun active noise cancelling earbuds equipped with six microphones

Qualcomm‘s Aptx adaptive technology has been used to create a new pair of active noise cancelling earbuds. Offering users ultra-high resolution audio at an affordable price say it is designers. Eppfun cute meet uses 3 microphones in different positions, combined with complex algorithms, to pick up, process, filter, and reprocess environmental noise, and provide users with a low-frequency noise-free environment wherever they may be.

“This is the second time that the eppfun brand has participated in the kickstarter crowdfunding. The first product is the eppfun cute meet 300 metal ultra-thin call noise-cancelling headset, which has won the support of more than 100 consumers. eppfun is very grateful to them for being able to experience and use our products, this is also the driving force behind us to continue to launch a new product cute meet 600”

Noise cancelling earbuds

If the Eppfun cute meet crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Eppfun cute meet active noise cancelling earbuds project review the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $68 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The eppfun brand focuses on the use of Qualcomm Bluetooth chips. There is no accident. Cute meet 600 will continue to use him. This chip has powerful computing power, supports high-resolution audio encoding aptx adaptive, supports 60ms ultra-low latency, Bluetooth 5.2 ultra-low power consumption, and hybrid active reduction.

Noise function, CVC8.0 call noise reduction and many other outstanding functions. The use of expensive Qualcomm chips first makes eppfun’s products significantly better than many other brand products. Although we pay a higher price, we are happy to dedicate excellent products to consumers around the world.”

“Qualcomm’s Aptx adaptive is a globally recognized advanced high-resolution audio coding technology. The biggest advantage of ultra-high resolution is that consumers can hear clearer music. Some older consumers may know that at the beginning of the 21st century, In the past 10 years, we used to be immersed in the music atmosphere of portable CDs.

Now, a small headphone can realize such a dream, and we have to praise our modern society with such advanced technology. Eppfun cute meet 600 will be perfectly presented. Aptx adaptive will be significantly better than Aptx, AAC and SBC.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the active noise cancelling earbuds, jump over to the official Eppfun cute meet crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals