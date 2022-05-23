Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform announced

Qualcomm has this week introduced its new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platforms created to power the next-generation of premium and high tier Android phones. Taking its place as the companies flagship platform Snapdragon 8+, is a premium-tier while Snapdragon 7 offers a selection of “high-end, in-demand features and technologies” for more people around the world.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

“In the mobile segment, our primary focus is to deliver new, groundbreaking features and technologies to the industry, and for our customers’ flagship devices. We implement these features first in our Snapdragon 8-series and then waterfall them down our mobile roadmap,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The new Snapdragon 8+ and 7 Gen 1 both deliver breakthrough user experiences in their respective tiers.”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

The Company’s latest premium mobile powerhouse, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, delivers the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences and lets users maximize their play all day. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q3 2022.

Amped-up Gameplay: Containing the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness, color-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality, and desktop-level capabilities. With an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Snapdragon 8+ provides up to 10% faster speeds and 30% power reduction to deliver the ultimate gameplay experience. Plus, with this platform’s added power efficiencies, users can expect up to 60 extra minutes of gameplay. Snapdragon 8+ also features a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with up to 10% faster processing and up to 30% improvement in power efficiency.

Pro-grade Capture: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features the latest Snapdragon Sight technologies like 8K HDR video recording to take smartphone videography up a notch. It’s capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format that’s loaded with over a billion shades of color.

Unbeatable Intelligence: Snapdragon Smart capabilities, powered by the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, deliver up to 20% better performance per Watt to enable ultra-advanced AI use cases across the board for intuitive, depth-defying interactions like legendary Leica Leitz bokeh effects.

Full-throttle Connectivity: Best-in-class 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the full suite of Snapdragon Connect features for mobile. The Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System provides remarkable speed and efficiency so users can talk to friends and family for over 5.5 hours longer. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 powers incredible experiences over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and includes Snapdragon Sound with support for CD Lossless audio quality, ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming and robust connectivity.

