MediaTek 4nm T830 platform for 5G routers and mobile hotspots

MediaTek has this week announced a new addition to its range of 5G systems in the form of the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). Featuring the companies M80 modem the T830 supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6 GHz band operations making it perfect for 5G networks worldwide.

The T830 makes it possible for operators to deliver 5G speeds up to 7 Gbps right out of the box using sub-6 GHz cellular infrastructure. Removing the need for additional expenses when installing wired technologies such as fibre or cable.

The T830 platform includes a main SoC with a 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem integrated with a powerful quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, a sub-6 GHz RF transceiver, a GNSS receiver and associated PMICs. The main SoC also has a built-in Network Processing Unit (NPU) and Wi-Fi offload engine to support multi-gigabit routing speeds between 5G cellular to Ethernet or Wi-Fi, without CPU involvement – offering speed and power-efficiency benefits.

MediaTek T830 features

The built-in M80 modem integrates MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies to ensure optimal energy efficiency for all 5G connection conditions.

The M80 modem’s cellular capabilities include both 5G NSA/SA support, with sub-6 GHz connections up to 4CC-CA plus mixed duplex FDD/TDD support.

Support for dual 5G SIM (DSDS), depending on device maker requirements.

Peripheral connectivity includes 3x PCI-Express root complex controllers, USB 3.2, two 10GbE USXGMII interfaces, plus various PCM/SPI interfaces for RJ11 phone lines.

An integrated 3D GPU with a display driver.

Support for RDK-B, prplOS and OpenSync to comply with various Tier-1 operators’ open OS framework specifications.

“As the leader in 5G CPE solutions, MediaTek is working with Tier-1 operators around the world to bring fast, reliable connectivity to consumers and businesses,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit. “This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enables our customers to build extremely high performance multi-gigabit 5G CPE products in the smallest form factors possible.”

Source : MediaTek : GURU 3D

