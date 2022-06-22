MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile processor unveiled

MediaTek has announced its latest mobile processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, this new processor is designed to provide improved performance over the current Dimensity 9000.

This new processor also brings a 5 percent improvement in processor performance and a 10 percent improvement in graphics performance.

“Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience.”

The Dimensity 9000+ is the latest addition to the Dimensity 9000 series of flagship smartphone chipsets, which are designed for the growing bandwidth demands of the mobile market. The integrated LPDDR5X supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0) for powerful AI computing capabilities in a power-efficient design.

You can find out more details about the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ over at MediaTek at the link below. as yet there are no details on which will be the first handset to use the processor, it will be available from Q3.

Source MediaTek

