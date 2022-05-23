First mmWave Chipset for 5G phones unveiled by MediaTek

As well as announcing their new Wi-Fi 7 platform MediaTek has also launched the first mmWave chipset for seamless 5G phone connectivity thanks to the Dimensity 930 which will be available in phones sometime during Q2 2022 and phones equipped with the Dimensity 1050 and the Helio G99 will be available in Q3 2022. The new Dimensity Flagship 5G Family offers the best of 5G speeds, brilliant gaming technologies and professional grade imaging and videography to advanced AI and the latest computing architecture.

Additional features of the Dimensity 1050 include:

Support for True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA) and Dual VoNR.

Super-fast 144 Hz Full HD+ displays with intense, vibrant colors through MediaTek’s MiraVision 760.

Dual HDR video capture engine, enabling users to simultaneously stream with the front and rear cameras.

Excellent noise reduction for superb low-light photos and MediaTek’s APU 550 improves AI camera actions.

Wi-Fi 6E support for superior power efficiency and 2×2 MIMO antenna brings faster, more reliable connections.

MediaTek also announced two additional chipsets to expand its 5G and gaming chipset families:

The Dimensity 930 enables 5G smartphones to download data faster and stay connected regardless of location with 2CC-CA, including mixed duplex FDD+TDD for higher speeds and greater reach. Designed to capture vibrant details, it is equipped with MiraVision HDR video playback and display for 120 Hz Full HD+ displays and HDR10+ video. Additionally, HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming enhancements bring intelligent multi-network management to ensure lower latency for smooth user experiences and maximized battery life.

The Helio G99 powers incredible mobile gaming experiences on 4G/LTE for higher throughput rates and better power efficiency compared to the Helio G96. This SoC will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2022.

“The Dimensity 1050, and its combination of sub-6 GHz and mmWave technologies, will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demands,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “With faster, more reliable connections, and advanced camera technology this chip delivers powerful features to help device makes to differentiate their smartphone product lines.”

In addition to 5G optimizations, the Dimensity 1050 offers Wi-Fi optimizations alongside MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology to ensure lower-latency connections with the new tri-band – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz – that extends game time and performance. Additionally, high-end UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory ensure ultra-fast data streams to accelerate apps, social feeds and faster FPS in games.”

Source : MediaTek

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals