What is 5G and how does it compare to 4G wireless communication

If you have walked into a mobile phone shop in the past couple of years, you see they are advertising a new 5G network. Which although is available in certain areas is still being rolled out worldwide and has not yet completely taken over from the existing 4G network, we are currently using. If you are wondering what is 5G and how does it compare to 4G, this quick guide will take you through an overview of the new technology that has been created to revolutionize our life.

5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, is a wireless communication system created to provide faster speeds and lower latency and improve network efficiency for more users. Once available worldwide, the wireless communication system will transform industries such as healthcare and transportation as well as provide more entertainment and expand the technology and applications available in smart cities around the world.

What is 5G wireless communication

5G brings with it a wealth of new features, including Lower Latency, Enhanced Data Speed, Increased Network Capacity and Improved Network Efficiency, to name just a few. 5G networks have been created to provide faster download speeds of roughly up to 20 Gbps. A massive increase when compared to the download speeds of 1 Gbps provided by the 4G networks.

Latency is also improved throughout the 5G network and can be reduced to as low as 1 millisecond rather than the 30-50 milliseconds provided by 4G. This lower latency will provide a critical step in implementing new applications that require real-time communication. As well as lower latency 5G networks can handle more devices simultaneously allowing more users and equipment to connect to the network making it possible for IoT sensors, autonomous vehicles and other robotic devices to all connect to the 5G network at the same time providing the ability to grow with demand for wireless connectivity in densely populated areas and large-scale IoT deployments.

5G networks also offer improved network efficiency using advanced technologies such as Beamforming is a technique used to focus the wireless signal in a specific direction, improving signal quality and reducing interference. When incorporated into the 5G network, beamforming has the ability to optimize the wireless signal for each individual user enhancing their network performance considerably. Other technologies used by 5G include Massive MIMO which allows the use of multiple antennas at both the transmitter and receiver ends to improve network capacity, coverage, and signal quality.

Another key technology and 5G is Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Spectrum, enabling 5G to use of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum 24 GHz and above. Offering more bandwidth and allowing for faster data speeds and increase capacity. Although mmWave signals have a shorter range and can be easily obstructed by buildings and other obstacles, 5G networks utilise small cells technology, massive MIMO and beamforming to overcome these limitations. Small cells are low-power base stations that can be installed in urban areas to improve network coverage and capacity.

The differences between 5G vs 4G

Successive generations of wireless communication technologies have rolled out with the first being 3G, then 4G and now 5G is being touted as the latest in wireless communications providing faster data speeds, lower latency, and increased network capacity. While both 4G and 5G have been created to provide us with faster and more reliable mobile connectivity, there are significant differences between them in terms of speed, latency, capacity, and network architecture. Listed below are just a few of the differences between 5G vs 4G.

1. The network architecture for 5G features a more flexible and scalable system when compared to its older generation 4G counterpart employing technologies such as edge computing and network function virtualization (NFV). To provide users with faster and more efficient data processing with the aim of reducing our reliance on centralized infrastructures which are used by both the previous 3G and 4G generations.

2. As you would imagine, the new 5G networks have been created to provide more efficiency than its previous 4G using technologies such as network slicing, massive MIMO, and beamforming. Allowing operators to easily allocate resources more effectively while improving signal quality and offering a variety of customized services to different users and industries depending on their needs.

3. 5G has a higher capacity than 4G networks, allowing them to support more simultaneous connections, making them perfect for high populated urban areas or sporting events where more connections will be made both by phone users but also Internet of Things sensors and equipment.

4. 5G provides lower latency, allowing data to be transmitted between two points faster and is capable of providing latency is lowers 1 millisecond, compared to older generation 4G networks offering an average latency of roughly 30-50 milliseconds. Latency is all-important for applications that require real-time communication, such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgery and virtual reality applications.

Even with these amazing new improvements over the 4G network, the transition from 4G to 5G will be gradual, and both wireless networks will coexist for years to come.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals